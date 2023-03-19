Optimism Price Tops $2.69 on Top Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00009866 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Optimism has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $576.95 million and $336.46 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Optimism

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

