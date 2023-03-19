Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after purchasing an additional 189,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,774,000 after purchasing an additional 421,877 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 94,594 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
