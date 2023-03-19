Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

