Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $428,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $64.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $76.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

