Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $576,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.