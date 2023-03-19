Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 837 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLQM. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 146,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

