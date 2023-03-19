Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.