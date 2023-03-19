Ontology (ONT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.29 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Ontology has a total market cap of $217.57 million and $36.29 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.49 or 0.06538465 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

