ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for approximately 1.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 109,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE OKE opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

