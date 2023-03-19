ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

