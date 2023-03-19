ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.
ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ STKS opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.64.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
