OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Trading Down 7.4 %
NASDAQ ONCS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $31.90.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter.
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
