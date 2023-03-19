OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

About OncoSec Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

