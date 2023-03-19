OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com



StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoSec Medical

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

