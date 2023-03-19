Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.33.

OMC opened at $86.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 118.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 125,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

