Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $55.60 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $138.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.00, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Omnicell by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

