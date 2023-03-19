OmniaVerse Trading 46.3% Higher Over Last Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $233,754.31 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

