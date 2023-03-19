OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $224,495.86 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

