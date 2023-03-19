Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the health services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. Olympia Financial Group has a 1 year low of C$49.92 and a 1 year high of C$85.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$71.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.54.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

