Old Port Advisors Purchases 79,495 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,495 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

