Old Port Advisors Increases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

