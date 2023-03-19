Old Port Advisors Has $1.57 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

