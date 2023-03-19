Old Port Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,563 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Insider Activity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

