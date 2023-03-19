Old Port Advisors Grows Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $94.72.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

