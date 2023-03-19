Old Port Advisors Acquires 932 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($123.10) to £119 ($145.03) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

