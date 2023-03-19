Old Port Advisors Acquires 1,406 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in HSBC were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.62) to GBX 780 ($9.51) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.14) to GBX 775 ($9.45) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.92) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $678.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

