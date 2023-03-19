Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $331.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.91 and a 200-day moving average of $299.43. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

