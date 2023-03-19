Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Cut to “Market Perform” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Olaplex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.79.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 23,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after buying an additional 8,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the second quarter valued at $19,642,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $1,440,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.