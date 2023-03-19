OKB (OKB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.87 Billion

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $11.87 billion and approximately $34.16 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $48.11 or 0.00171107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
OKB Profile
OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.
OKB Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
