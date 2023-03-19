O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

NYSE:PSX opened at $94.72 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

