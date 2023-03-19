NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.32.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $257.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

