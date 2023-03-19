NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVE Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05. NVE has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $360.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.21.

NVE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

In other NVE news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $78,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVE by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

