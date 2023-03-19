Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NTIC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008. The company has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.86. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.07%. Analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

