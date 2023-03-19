Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,195,000 after acquiring an additional 124,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.49. 3,418,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.36. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

