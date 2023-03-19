North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 29,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $7,962,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,813 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.32. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

