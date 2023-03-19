North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 1.14% of Postal Realty Trust worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 65.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 593.79%.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

