North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 12,850 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. CarParts.com comprises 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 8.3% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 409,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 87.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 126,686 shares during the period. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 34.0% in the third quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,351,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 850,110 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at CarParts.com

In other news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 294,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $1,552,715.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 226,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,091.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim Barnes bought 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $99,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,485.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 294,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $1,552,715.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 226,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,091.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarParts.com Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of PRTS opened at $5.42 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About CarParts.com

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.