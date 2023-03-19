North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.43% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at $8,734,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 394,055 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 20,576.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 285,811 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 31.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 243,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 39.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 3.5 %

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a PE ratio of 197.04 and a beta of 1.64. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

FLWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

