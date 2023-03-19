North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 183,900 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 196.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 194,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 129,210 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 274,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 420.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 94,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,355,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

PGF opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

