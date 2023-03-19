North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

