NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 2.8% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.09% of NIKE worth $166,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NIKE by 260.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $143,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

