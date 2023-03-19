NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

