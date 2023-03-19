New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

