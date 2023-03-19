New Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 741 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AON by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AON opened at $296.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.
