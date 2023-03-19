Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $303.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Netflix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

