NEAR Protocol Price Tops $2.09 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $117.19 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00007724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00063068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000800 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.17647167 USD and is up 8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $119,796,887.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

