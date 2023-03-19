Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Navios Maritime from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NM opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navios Maritime Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.