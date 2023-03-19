Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Navios Maritime from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Navios Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NM opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.78.
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
