Navcoin Price Up 84.8% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 84.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $30,028.18 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0874 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00168134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00076415 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00052169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000235 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003640 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000668 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,732,677 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.