National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $237.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.54. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $166.94 and a 52 week high of $309.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,586,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

