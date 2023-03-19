National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Shares of NWLI stock opened at $237.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.54. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $166.94 and a 52 week high of $309.25.
National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.
