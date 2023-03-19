National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Position Raised by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC owned 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

NNN stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

