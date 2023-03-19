National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Position Raised by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC owned 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

NNN stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

