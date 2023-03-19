National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHCGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. National HealthCare has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $851.31 million, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

