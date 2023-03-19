Nano (XNO) Trading 15.3% Higher This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00003223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $115.76 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,974.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00308028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00077158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00555247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.00487582 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

