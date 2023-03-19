Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,678. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myovant Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 51,599,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,178,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,798,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,550,752. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 51,599,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,178,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,798,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,550,752. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $60,551.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,793 shares in the company, valued at $6,665,631.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,310 shares of company stock worth $223,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 42.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 464,627 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

